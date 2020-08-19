It has become tradition to kick off the Box Elder County Fair with a concert benefiting military veterans each year.
Because of the pandemic, that won’t be the case this year. However, organizers are still planning a concert in September to benefit Utah Honor Flight, the program that sends veterans on all-expense-paid trips to visit military memorials in Washington, D.C.
The fairgrounds has booked plenty of star power for this year’s concert, scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 19 at the main rodeo arena. The concert will feature Lee Greenwood and Restless Heart, two mainstays of country music.
The legendary Greenwood has been active on the country music scene for nearly 60 years. He has released more than 20 major-label albums and has charted more than 35 singles on the Billboard country music charts.
Restless Heart has been around since 1984. The band’s second through fifth albums are all certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America, and 26 of their singles have entered the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts, including six that reached number one. The group has also crossed over to place on the adult contemporary charts.
Restless Heart is making a return trip to the fairgrounds, as the band kicked off the county fair to great acclaim in 2016.
Instead of a live concert to start things off this year, the fairgrounds will host a drive-in movie at dusk this Saturday, Aug. 22 in the main west rodeo parking lot. People are invited to a free showing of the 2005 film “Dreamer,” a sports drama about horse racing starring Kurt Russell and Dakota Fanning.
Attendees are encouraged to bring family, friends and snacks, and to show up early for a good spot.
Drive-in movies have seen somewhat of a resurgence during the pandemic as a way for people to get out and socialize while still maintaining some distance from each other. The fairgrounds hosted a drive-in movie on May 9, and again during Tremonton City Days on July 20, with both events drawing plenty of eager moviegoers.