Corinne has always been known for scholars, wrestlers, motorbike enthusiasts, farmers, cattle, dairy farms, 4H pigs, etc. The youth have outstanding abilities in many areas.
Last week we added to our feature of charming girls as Brooklyn Baton was crowned Miss Utah Teen USA. We already proudly acknowledge our own Peach Queen Kayla Edelman. Congratulations to these young ladies and their many accomplishments. Brooklyn is the daughter of Shane and Lisa Baton; Kayla is the daughter of Amber and Kurtis Edelman.
Century School will begin Parent Teacher Conferences February 19-20. This is a wonderful opportunity to start off the new year with goals set by students/teachers/parents that will encourage academic growth in each student.
The fourth grade class will be off to Salt Lake City on Friday, February 21, to observe our legislature in action. They will visit the State Capitol and other important sites concerning government.
The maturation program for the older students will be held at the school on February 25.
This writer just returned from a blue-sky, kind-of-warm vacation through horrendous winds to arrive at a frozen tundra. It’s great to be home.