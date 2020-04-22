Since 2003, Box Elder County voters have been represented in the U.S. House of Representatives by someone with strong ties to their county.
Longtime Rep. Rob Bishop is originally from Davis County, but began teaching at Box Elder High in the mid-1970s and has enjoyed widespread support among Box Elder voters throughout his 18-year tenure in Congress.
While he likely would have been the favorite to win a 10th term representing Utah’s First Congressional District, Bishop decided not to run again, and instead is hoping to become the state’s next lieutenant governor after teaming up with gubernatorial candidate Thomas Wright.
Bishop’s choice not to seek reelection leaves the 2020 field wide open, with a dozen Republicans vying for the nomination in the upcoming primary election on June 30.
Ahead of the Utah Republican Party convention, which will be held online instead of in person on April 25, 11 of those 12 candidates – Tina Cannon, Doug Durbano, Chadwick Fairbanks, Kerry Gibson, Catherine Brenchley Hammon, Zach Hartman, Blake Moore, Mark Shepherd, Bob Stevenson, Howard Wallack and Katie Witt — joined together via a Zoom meeting for an online debate on April 14. Candidate JC DeYoung did not participate.
Regardless of the outcome, the field will be narrowed considerably after this weekend. While Stevenson and Witt have already gathered enough signatures to appear on the June 30 primary ballot, Saturday’s convention presents another opportunity for the remaining candidates. If more than 60% of party delegates at the event vote for one candidate, he or she will be the only nominee to come out of the convention. If no single candidate reaches 60%, the top two vote-getters will move on to the primary.
Last week’s debate was sponsored by the Vernal Area Chamber of Commerce. Moderating was Sonja Norton, a former mayor of the northeastern Utah town. Norton asked the candidates questions on topics ranging from public lands to bridging the partisan divide in Washington D.C., to addressing the national debt and dealing with the new coronavirus.
The candidates struck some common chords during the approximately 90-minute debate, many of them praising the work of President Donald Trump and his administration.
“President Trump inspired me with his fresh, new leadership in Washington,” said Moore, an Ogden native and principal of a management consulting firm who has not held an elected office before. “We’ve seen the product of his experience as a political outsider. My experience is exactly the type of perspective he’s talking about.”
Witt, the current mayor of Kaysville in Davis County, said she is “pro-life, pro-gun and pro-Trump.” She lauded the president’s handling of the pandemic situation, as well as his adherence to the free market system.
The candidates frequently referenced the 10th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution – “The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people” – as a rallying cry to give more power to state and local governments, especially as it relates to public lands in the state.
The public lands debate is always at the forefront in Utah, where 65% of the land is federally owned. Only Nevada (85%) has a higher percentage of federal land.
“The fact that Congress acted to take (the land) away from us doesn’t make it more constitutional,” said Gibson, a dairy farmer from Weber County who recently resigned his post as commissioner of the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food to run for Congress. “I’ve worked with rural counties, making sure they’ve had the ability to do what they need to do on federal land.”
Stevenson, a Davis County Commissioner and former mayor of Layton, decried the “arrogance” of bureaucrats in Washington when it comes to public lands policy.
“We know our lands better than anyone else in D.C.,” he said. “Of course we want to take care of it. We can develop and still do that.”
The candidates also explained how they would work with Democrats and others with opposing views to get things done.
Cannon, a native of Brigham City who now serves on the Morgan County Council and former Republican Party chair in that county, said the acrimony of party politics isn’t as bad as it is often portrayed in news reports.
“We have to remember that a liberal media makes a lot of money publicizing a partisan divide,” she said. “Most people would be shocked at how much getting along there really is, and that happens in Utah as well.”
Durbano, a constitutional attorney based in Layton, said the root of the problem runs deeper than which party a representative identifies with.
“Something we all agree on is that there is too much corruption and conflicts of interest,” he said. “Both parties are deep into it, and until that’s rooted out, we won’t have an opportunity to get together.”
When the topic turned to balancing the budget and reducing the national debt, all the candidates said some federal programs will have to be cut.
Shepherd, the current mayor of Clearfield, said the city council there has adhered to a “zero-based budgeting system” under his watch that requires each department to “literally, from the ground up, justify every dollar they’re going to spend.
“We have fiscal responsibility in Utah, and we need that in Washington D.C.,” he said. “We need representatives who are willing to make cuts and tough choices.”
Wallack, a former schoolteacher and entrepreneur who lives in Park City and is one of several candidates running on a platform of being a political outsider, said reducing the debt comes down to two words: “Term limits.”
He said the ease with which the recent $2.3 trillion economic recovery package breezed through Congress illustrates his point about entrenched politicians being allowed to hold on to their seats for too long.
“Only one Republican stood up against this bailout,” he said. “The swamp brings them in, and they just follow party leadership.”
As expected, a significant portion of the debate was devoted to the COVID-19 crisis and response, and the candidates were mostly united in expressing a desire to get the economy up and running again as soon as possible.
Fairbanks, a 12-year U.S. Army veteran and former National Security Agency contractor who now works in property management and tourism in Park City, lamented the economic devastation and “decimation of our constitutional liberties” brought on by the measures taken to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
“Sweden remained open without much effect, and we should have done that,” he said, also asserting that the COVID-19 illness can be traced to a biological weapon manufactured in China.
Hammon said the economic shutdown measures have ignored other problems and possibly made them worse.
“We also have problems that come from the loss of work and income – depression, alcoholism, drug abuse and even suicide,” she said.
Hartman, who runs a land consulting business in Park City, also threw his support behind the idea of easing restrictions and getting things back to normal.
“The public is being compensated for not being allowed to go to work,” he said. “It’s time to get the economy up and running again.”