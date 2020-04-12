Soon we will all receive checks from the US Treasury as part of the financial relief package passed by Congress. The point is to spend the money, in order to stimulate our economy.
Box Elder County has a substantial number of residents who are financially comfortable, including many retirees, and we would suggest such persons ask themselves if they really need this money.
You can stimulate the economy and at the same time help those who are less fortunate or losing their jobs by donating your stimulus funds to worthy charitable organizations of your choice. The following entities are volunteer-based local groups whose good works provide food and hope within our communities, and we ask you to consider donating to them, in no particular order:
1. The Brigham City Soup Kitchen (Call Susan at (435) 695-7448);
2. The Tremonton Soup Kitchen (Call Cathy at (435) 257-9530);
3. The Box Elder Food Pantry (call (435) 723-1449).
These organizations buy food and supplies from local stores and provide needed assistance directly to those most in need.
We’re all in this together, and those who have done well in their lives now have an opportunity to do good.
Jon and Peggy Bunderson
Brigham City