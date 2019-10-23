Pipe and rocks at the burn pile are up for raffle.
Pipes will be marked with numbers. If you are interested, call Lesley Smith at (435) 239-3763 with the numbers you are interested in. There are used ribbed, galvanized steel pipes of various lengths and diameters, with some rust and bends; black plastic, also various lengths and diameters, with a few holes and tears; and a large pile of rocks (will have to have backhoe or front-end loader). These can be split up for several people. Right now a date is not set for the raffle, but it will be soon.
Vera Rose is home from North Dakota and she is happy to be home and we are so glad to have her back! There has been some drama at her home with flood, electrical etc. All has been taken care of and she is snug and warm in her little home.
Just a reminder when posting on the bulletin board: PLEASE, PLEASE, PLEASE make it dark lettering and print writing big enough so that it can be seen from your car. Glenn Jacobson has been taking care of it, mowing and spraying weed killer, and has some great ideas for future improvements. Ed Rogers has some ideas concerning lighting for the bulletin board also. Thanks guys. Mr. Rogers is coming nicely along on his house at the four-way stop. Is this Mr. Rogers’ neighborhood?
Our snowplow is ready. Mike John, our town driver has seen to all the works. I appreciate him so much and what he does for our town. He does a great job for us!
It was so great last week as I was driving over to the burn pile, Olga Moses and her beautiful collies and four sheep were traversing the town. There are three ewes and one ram. They are so fluffy and the ram has beautiful horns. They are usually in their field, but Olga likes to take them for a walk around town so the ram can get exercise and he is not so RAMbunctious. He likes to jump ditches and run around. She says it keeps her in shape keeping up with them. I think it gives character to the Portage atmosphere (also keeps the weeds down!)
Aaron Grunvig was so great this past week to help Grant and I do some essentials around our house for winter. He brought his nephews from Logan. They are David and Ashley Hawkes’ boys and they were finished in no time at all.
Mike Harris, our neighbor to the north, has had major knee surgery. Oh, been there, done that! Not pleasant. He says he is doing fine and will be up and running around soon.
Portage Days Second Annual Chili Cook-off was held last Friday night. It started at 6 p.m. at the Portage park and there were a lot of favorite chili recipes for people to sample and be voted on by the judges. I will let you in on the winners next week! They gave out first, second and third-place prizes for chili and cornbread. These were donated by local businesses in Tremonton and Thomas Market in Malad. The condiments that went along with these for everyone to enjoy were furnished by the town, plus cold drinks. Brrrrr … fun to get together before winter sets in.