A consultant who has been working for years on a plan to revamp Tremonton’s Main Street has given his final report to city officials, making a host of suggestions on how to improve the feel and look of the corridor while making it more pedestrian-friendly.
Soren Simonsen, a Salt Lake City-based architect and urban planner, visited the Tremonton City Council earlier this month and held a lengthy discussion about the report. The visit and report come several years after he first engaged with the city, holding open house events for the public and soliciting comments through an online survey.
“Based on the community response, we’ve capitalized on those efforts and input to put together what we think is a comprehensive plan for Main Street that meets a lot of the objectives that were specifically mapped out several years ago,” he said.
Simonsen said the report took so long because he took another full-time job shortly after first getting involved with Tremonton.
“I apologize for the time it’s taken to get to this point,” he told the council. “We decided to continue and wrap this up, but it’s been challenging in and around another full-time job.”
The large document he prepared for the city is divided into four sections, beginning with an introduction and background on urban design.
“Sometimes the term ‘urban design’ throws people off,” he said. “It’s simply describing the characteristics of a place. It could be a big city, or just a cluster of buildings.”
He continued, “urban design can be very important. It’s a way we think of what our community looks like, our buildings, landscapes, streets, parks and public places, and all of those together when they’re designed well, you can see a difference.”
Simonsen’s report focuses not only on the Main Street corridor from 300 East to 400 West, but also on the ‘gateway’ corridors around the freeway interchanges on the west side of the town and the Crossroads area on the eastern edge.
An online survey designed to solicit public input on the future of Main Street received more than 150 responses.
“For a community this size, that’s pretty remarkable,” Simonsen said. “You have a pretty engaged community.”
Several dozen more came out in person to two public open house events at the city civic center as well, he said.
Some of the most common feedback received from the public included alternative forms of transportation, such as more bike paths and walking trails for getting around town. The comments came a from a wide range of ages, professions and locations, he said.
One of the survey questions asked respondents what they like best about the city.
“It’s not a surprise that people like the small-town feel, the history and the heritage,” he said. “Your historic buildings and murals, a lot said they love the trees and flowers any if anything, they want to see more. This community has distinguished itself with the artistic expression of historic things.”
He said people would also like more parking in premium spots during peak times of the day. While there isn’t necessarily a shortage of parking in the neighborhood, Simonsen said there could be improved signage directing people where to park.
He suggested revitalizing the facades of many buildings facing Main Street, including signs facing perpendicular to the street and sidewalks that would be more visible and add character.
The survey also asked about community identity, and many of the same themes of small-town, family-friendly atmospheres came through strong, “things that reinforce what I think would be important – rural quaintness, western charm.”
While that charm can be hard to define, he said it comes through in many western towns with brick buildings and Victorian architecture.
“We see that in a lot of communities across the west,” he said. “Main streets across the Rocky Mountains have this heritage and character about them.”
One important and relatively inexpensive improvement could be in the crosswalks on the street.
“You have very simple crosswalks, kind of the minimum, and a lot of people feel they’re not safe,” he said. Textured paving and decorative painting could really help the crosswalks stand out and make motorists more aware of them, he said.
About 80 percent of survey respondents said they want better bicycle infrastructure, including dedicated travel lanes and racks for locking up bikes.
Improved lighting could also be a major boon for Main Street. Simonsen said more decorative light posts with places to hang plant baskets, signs and better light bulbs themselves would all be positive developments.
People also said they want more benches and public art installations, some of which could be temporary and go along with events like the county fair, he added.
He said improved walkability isn’t just for the main downtown portion of the street. More sidewalks and pathways at the east and west ends of town would be more accommodating to travelers.
“Bring downtown to those areas and you can begin to let people know ‘hey, this is a special place,’” he said.
Another suggestion he had was to lower the speed limit through the main portion of downtown to around 20 miles per hour, down from the current 30 miles per hour.
“Studies have found that 20 to 22 miles perhour is the best speed to capture people where they’re not missing signs and storefronts,” he said. “It’s very compatible with your retail goals, and also your bicycle and pedestrian goals. It says you want a pedestrian-friendly downtown.”
As far as landscaping, he recommended replacing some trees with new light poles, and adding more landscaping to the park strip areas. Adding a landscape island at a pedestrian level can sometimes do more than a tree does to bring color, texture and vibrancy to the street, he said.
Building on the city’s already strong art reputation due to the many murals around town, he suggested making interactive murals that give people spots to take selfies and post them on social media.
“This is a great way to promote your community without having to do any promotion,” he said.
Councilmember Connie Archibald said the barrel planters full of flowers that grace the sidewalks on Main Street are a great example of something that has worked well, but said she would like to see more done on Main Street during the holidays. Improved lighting would be a big step in that direction, she said.
Simonsen said an overhaul of Main Street would likely be an ongoing process for decades to come, and his study could serve as a blueprint.
“Hopefully this gives you a few different ideas of things you can do, maybe one little thing at a time, and over the years you’ll find that you’ve done a lot,” he said.