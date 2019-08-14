I love living in Box Elder County, and specifically in Thatcher, but sometimes when I am reminded that there isn’t a Costco or Target nearby, I start to wonder if we made the right decision.
We lived in Salt Lake City for the majority of our married lives, and as much as I loathed the traffic and inversion, it was nice to have so many things close by such as hikes, movie theatres, restaurants, etc.
Recently, I went outside to water the flowers with my three-year-old daughter. I was outside for a total of one minute before I noticed a bull snake about a foot away from us. I yelled to my daughter, “Taylor, run inside, there is a snake!” Now, I realize a bull snake will not kill me, but regardless, it’s a snake and I don’t like it.
We ran inside and within three minutes, a man who I had never met pulled into my driveway in a red truck. I opened my window (because there was no way I was opening the door where the snake was), and he stepped out of his truck and then said, “Is there a snake here?”
I was in awe. How in the world did he know that? Did we have a neighborhood snake catcher that I didn’t know about?
He said he heard me yell and then saw me run inside, and since I had little kids, he wanted to come by to make sure it wasn’t a rattlesnake. This complete stranger came to my house to help me and was willing to put his life in danger to do it (okay, okay ... maybe that last part was a little dramatic).
My point is, despite the lack of restaurants and movie theatres, this town is the best place to live because of the people. We have such thoughtful, kind, and wonderful people here. We have grocery stores that hand out suckers for free, and a county fair that is sure to bring a smile to your face.
We have it all, and sometimes it’s hard to remember that when you only focus on how long the drive to Target is.