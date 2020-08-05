The summer heat reached sweltering proportions last week and over the weekend, with daytime temperatures reaching triple digits in the Bear River Valley three days in a row — but some relief is in sight this week.
Local temperatures climbed to 100 degrees Friday, Saturday and Sunday in Tremonton and surrounding areas. While it’s not unusual to see occasional triple-digit temperatures in the area around this time of year, it is rare for them to persist for multiple days.
Locally, the heat over the weekend didn’t break records. Most of the area’s highest recorded temperatures happened in the summer of 2002, when Brigham City reached a high of 104 degrees Fahrenheit on July 13 and the Northrop Grumman plant registered at 108 degrees on July 14.
Still, the heat prompted a warning from the National Weather Service that lasted through Sunday evening. According to the warning, “hot temperatures will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.”
Things are expected to cool off as this week progresses, with daytime highs tapering off into the high 80s by Thursday or Friday.
Temperatures typically start to cool around mid-August as the days become shorter, but 100 degrees is still a possibility for several weeks to come.
With summer reaching the halfway point and plenty of potentially hot days still ahead, people are advised to remain careful when outside, especially those who may be more vulnerable to heat-related illnesses.
The NWS advises several steps for everyone to take in coping with the heat, including making extra effort to keep hydrated, staying in air-conditioned rooms, avoiding direct sunlight when possible, and checking on relatives and neighbors.
Other precautions include never leaving young children or pets unattended in vehicles, refraining from strenuous outdoor activity during the afternoon and early evening, and wearing lightweight, loose-fitting clothing to improve ventilation.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration urges those working or spending long periods of time outside to take extra precautions, including scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments.
Anyone who feels overcome by heat should be immediately moved to a cool, shaded location.
The NWS is reminding people that heat stroke is an emergency that warrants a 911 call. Symptoms of heat stroke include high body temperature, altered mental state or behavior, nausea and vomiting, flushed skin, rapid breathing and/or heart rate, and headache.