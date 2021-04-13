CoraLee Spencer Campbell, a 66-year-old resident of Clear Creek, Utah, passed away Sunday, April 11, 2021, at University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah, surrounded by family.
CoraLee was born February 8, 1955, in Brigham City, Utah, to Leon and Coleen Savage Spencer. She was raised in Garland, Utah, with her two brothers and two sisters. In her youth, she loved to be outdoors with her family.
While attending elementary school, CoraLee didn’t know her fourth-grade teacher, Mrs. Norma Campbell, would someday be her mother-in-law. She always said, “Treat your teachers with kindness; you never know if you will be related to them someday.”
She worked as a seamstress after graduating from Bear River High School. She met Mont Campbell on a blind date and they married April 12, 1974, in Tremonton, Utah. They settled on the family ranch in Clear Creek, Utah, where they raised two boys and two girls. She worked hard on the ranch and in raising her children right. She always told her children to, “Stay out of the creek and beware of rattlesnakes.” She told her children on their way out the door, “Remember who you are and where you come from.”
She was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in Cub Scouts, as the ward librarian, and in other callings. She loved to sew and to be involved with her children and grandchildren. She was an avid reader of good books and enjoyed her association with the Book Club in Malta. We always admired her beautiful handwriting. Additionally, she was a member of Daughters of Utah Pioneers.
CoraLee is survived by her spouse, Mont Campbell; son, Blaine (Delores) Campbell; son, Vance (Jamie) Campbell; daughter, Sharon (George) Ray; daughter, Sara (Travis) VanMeter; six grandchildren; and her siblings, Nancy, LeRoy, and Shelly. She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, David Spencer.
The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 16, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Malta, Idaho, with Bishop Lane Schumann officiating. Burial will follow at Clear Creek Cemetery in Clear Creek, Utah.
Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, April 15, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, Idaho, and at the church on Friday, from 10 until 10:45 a.m.