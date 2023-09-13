With a splish and a splash, the annual West Corinne Rodeo took place on Labor Day. Swim fins were optional. Committee chairman Cody Norman said “It wasn’t too bad.” Everyone had a good time, despite the weather. First and second place winners are as follows:
Mutton bustin girls: Bailey Swander, Georgie Crowther; mutton bustin boys: Kaiser Riser, George Venstra. Goat ribbon pull 6 and under: Bailey Swander.
6 and under pole bending: Hadlee Self, Jovie Sorensen; 7-9 uyear old pole bending: Jaida Sorensen, Koree Walker. 10-12 year old pole bending Dallie Heiner, Payton Johnson; 13-15 year old pole bending: Marlie Morris, Sadie Venstra.
6 and under barrel racing: Jovie Sorensen, Hadlee Self, 7-9 year old barrel racing: Jaida Sorensen, Charlyie Maero. 10-12 year old barrel racing: Elin Connett, Dallie Heiner. 13-15 year old barrel racing: Kaydance Price, Sadie Venstra.
Many thanks to committee members who spent hours gathering sponsors, plowing, leveling, straightening the rodeo grounds days prior to the event: Cody Norman, Jessica Norman, Lindsay Ward, Justin Ward, Clint Norman, Alisha Norman, Tim Norman, Kellen Golightly, Rachel Golightly, Mckensie Anderson, Ryan Anderson, Nick Lemonds, Chelsea Lemonds and Beth Jensen.
A public hearing was held during the last Corinne City Council meeting to gain citizen opinion on the proposed use of the old Corinne Elementary School property and possible ordinance zoning request. An interested individual has suggested and presented ideas changing the building into a overnight destination event center. “Anything is better than what we have now,” stated Mayor Baton. Those present at the meeting agreed with the council members that planning could continue.
Plans for the Day of Service, September 16, are ready to be implemented, stated council woman Irene Jensen.
One of our own was featured in the Summer 2023 issue of Farm Bureau magazine. Lisa and Curtis Marble had the opportunity to talk about their mint farming adventure. Peach City was also mentioned in the same issue as one of the best ice cream shops in Utah. Be proud.
