With a splish and a splash, the annual West Corinne Rodeo took place on Labor Day. Swim fins were optional. Committee chairman Cody Norman said “It wasn’t too bad.” Everyone had a good time, despite the weather. First and second place winners are as follows:

Mutton bustin girls: Bailey Swander, Georgie Crowther; mutton bustin boys: Kaiser Riser, George Venstra. Goat ribbon pull 6 and under: Bailey Swander.


