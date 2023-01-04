Corinne City has been well lit the past month by festive lighting all over yards and homes. City council members took the official tour and the winners of the lighting contest are: first, Brett Merkley home, second Brooks Hess home, and third place went to Jim Higgins home.
Making it extra hard for decisions on the judges’ part they selected five honorable mentions: Kevin Rathbone home, Jonathan Burden home, Kelly Nicholas home, Owen Brinkerhoff home and Art Danielson home. Many thanks to all who took time to brighten up the world for a while.
The holiday “Cantata” held at the Mason Hall this year was a success despite a slightly leaning Christmas tree and a lack of horses. More chairs had to be placed around the room for a big audience. The Methodist Church Restoration committee had a successful fundraiser and sold all of the Christmas cards featuring the old Methodist Church on the front. A good time was had by all who attended. Big thanks to all participants and organizers.
During the recent City Council meeting, members accepted the General Plan created by Sunrise Engineering as the official guiding document for future decisions as to the path of growth of the city. An open house was held at the City Office in October where citizens were able to express their ideas and learn about the engineer ideas for the growth of Corinne.
Then 260 surveys asking opinion and ideas for the city were sent out to city homes and 78 responses were received. The result of public input and engineering advice is contained in the 47-page plan that will be followed and/or amended as the need arises.
In other business, council members rejected the proposal for new flooring to be installed in the office area of the new shop building. Kurt Hansen proposed the money be used to update the city office as it is used and seen by more people and needs to be an example of Corinne care for its buildings.
Council members decided to use two sensors on water lines instead of one relief valve at a greatly reduced cost. GIS mapping will go forward resulting in a clear and concise map of water/sewer lines, valves, etc.
Sincere and heartfelt condolences are offered to the Greg and Lindsay Holmes family, who lost their son recently.
