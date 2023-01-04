Support Local Journalism

Corinne City has been well lit the past month by festive lighting all over yards and homes. City council members took the official tour and the winners of the lighting contest are: first, Brett Merkley home, second Brooks Hess home, and third place went to Jim Higgins home.

Making it extra hard for decisions on the judges’ part they selected five honorable mentions: Kevin Rathbone home, Jonathan Burden home, Kelly Nicholas home, Owen Brinkerhoff home and Art Danielson home. Many thanks to all who took time to brighten up the world for a while.


