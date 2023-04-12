...THE FOREST SERVICE UTAH AVALANCHE CENTER IN SALT LAKE CITY HAS
CONTINUED A BACKCOUNTRY AVALANCHE WARNING WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM
6 AM MDT SUNDAY APRIL 9 TO 6 AM MDT THURSDAY APRIL 13...
* WHAT...The avalanche danger for the warning area will rise to
HIGH with daytime heating.
* WHERE...For the mountains and foothills of Northern Utah,
including the Wasatch Range...Bear River Range...Wellsville
Range...Oquirrh Mountains...Stansbury Range...Cache
Valley...Ogden Valley...Skyline...Uinta Mountains
* WHEN..In effect from 6 am MDT Sunday April 9 to 6 am MDT
Thursday April 13.
* IMPACTS..Warm temperatures and the intense sun will create
widespread areas of unstable wet snow. Natural and human-
triggered cornice falls and wet avalanches are certain. People
should avoid being in avalanche terrain (off of and out from
under slopes steeper than 30 degrees) and stay clear of
avalanche runouts on all aspects and elevations.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay off of and out from under slopes steeper than 30 degrees.
Backcountry travelers should consult www.utahavalanchecenter.org
or call 1-888-999-4019 for more detailed information.
This Warning does not apply to ski areas where avalanche hazard
reduction measures are performed.
Corinne Comments
Corinne Comments: Annual Fun Run this week; concerns about river levels
Century Elementary School will hold its annual Fun Run beginning April 13. This year, black shirts will be in vogue for the students. The question is, how to decorate them. There are two choices and PTA President Beth Fertig would like to know your favorite. The use of a silver sharpie would look good on the black shirt, or paint packets could be made for students to decorate the shirt at home. Please let the school know which would suit your fancy.
At the recent Corinne City Council meeting, councilwoman Karen Caldwell reported that the picture of Jesus that hung in the historical Methodist Church has been appraised and is in excellent condition for its age. The only damage seems to be from when it was rolled. Council members agreed to bring it home and store it in Corinne rather than leave it in storage in another place.
Councilwoman Irene Jensen, who is spearheading the community project for 9-11 later in the year, suggested replacing the fence around the ball diamond in Flack Park. Mayor Shane Baton suggested city employees could lay the cement curb and place the fence posts. Volunteers could then be involved in stretching the fence and placing the top rail.
Councilman Kelly Donovan reported the mural in front of the city office is rapidly fading on one side and volunteered to repaint it or paint another scene there.
Mayor Bateman said he was concerned about the Bear River overflowing when the spring thaw begins. He said to stay away from the horseshoe bend in the river by the boat dock. The city’s sewer ponds are not in danger at this point and he asked citizens to make certain extra ground water was channeled into a drain and not in the sewer lines as infiltration could complicate things.
Corinne Fire Department encourages citizens to watch children and pets around rising and/or rushing water.
