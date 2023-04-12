Support Local Journalism

Century Elementary School will hold its annual Fun Run beginning April 13. This year, black shirts will be in vogue for the students. The question is, how to decorate them. There are two choices and PTA President Beth Fertig would like to know your favorite. The use of a silver sharpie would look good on the black shirt, or paint packets could be made for students to decorate the shirt at home. Please let the school know which would suit your fancy.

At the recent Corinne City Council meeting, councilwoman Karen Caldwell reported that the picture of Jesus that hung in the historical Methodist Church has been appraised and is in excellent condition for its age. The only damage seems to be from when it was rolled. Council members agreed to bring it home and store it in Corinne rather than leave it in storage in another place.


