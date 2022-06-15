“And it’s one, two, three strikes you’re OUT at the old ball game!”
That’s what viewers will be singing as they enjoy an Olde Time Baseball Tournament at Flack Park on Friday, June 17 beginning at 6:00 pm and Saturday, June 18 from 8:00 am – 5:00 pm.
The teams are familiar Corinne baseball lovers including the Craners, the Asays, the Corinne Fire Fighters, the Burts, the Ferrys and the Wellness Center. Enjoy a hamburger at the concessions stand to help support the Corinne Historical Museum Project. They will also have shirts available for purchase.
This event is a fundraiser for the Corinne Historical Museum Project. The committee invites everyone out for a good olde-fashioned time.
Speaking of good olde times, years ago, the 4th of July in Corinne was an all-day affair with families participating in games, picnics and dancing. Some innovative Corinne citizens have come together and planned just such events for this years’ celebration in addition to the regular events of flag ceremony, breakfast, parade, food and games.
There will be a street dance on Saturday, July 2 just prior to the fireworks (really in the street, by the fire station). There will be a Mr. 4th of July contest prior to the street dance where men ages 18 and up can vie for strength and prowess by throwing an ax, and hay bales, etc.
There will be a Little Miss contest and a Miss Teen contest. Registration is required and a small entry fee to pay for the prizes. There will be a baby contest right after the 4th of July parade.
A corn hole contest, kids races and adult races and an all age baseball game will round out the days’ activities on the 4th. Plan to attend this spruced up 4th of July at home, at the Corinne Park. Please contact Candice at 435-720-8920 for any questions about registration, etc.
The Corinne City Council has called for a Public Hearing for input on the proposal to increase the fee for water overage. The meeting will be held June 21 at City Hall.