Century Elementary School is full of extraordinary students. The fifth grade awards assembly showcased several of these students.
The Hope of America Award presented by the Kiwanis Club was awarded to Daxton Dallin and Ashlyn Saunders.
In remembrance of Betty Dallin, secretary for Century School for many years, awards were presented in her name by Jeff and Josh Dallin to Stratton Chlarson, Jessica Haws, Christian Garcia Muniz, Hope Page, Perla Serrano and Owen Lemonds.
As the boundary of Century school takes in several cities, each mayor of a city presented an award to a student from that location. Collin Rich received an award from Bear River Mayor Armstrong, Annabeth Frehner received an award from Corinne Mayor Baton, Abby White received an award from Scot Goodliffe filling in for Elwood mayor, Ethan Olson received an award from Honeyville Mayor Bingham and Taya Bourgeous received an award from Tremonton Mayor Holmgren.
Dashton Glenhill and Achaia Sharp received the Principal Award from Wendy Dunham. Mr. Bishop presented the Counselor award to Spencer Phillip and Bentley Christensen.
Perfect attendance was rewarded, not only with a certificate, but with a bicycle donated by Bear River Co-op, Tarter Gate and Sierra Homes of Tremonton. New bike owners are Annabeth Frehner, Celeste Young and Ashlyn Saunders.
Best wishes go to all the fifth grade graduates for this year.