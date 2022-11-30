Despite the frigid weather and blowing wind, Century Elementary students ran their quickest in the annual Turkey Trot. Each grade had first place, second place and third place trotters.
The first grade winners were boys Nash Leckington, Grant Coburn, and Colton Checketts. Girl runners were Kayzlee Jensen, Emma Martinez and Penny Morris. Second grade boys included Hunter Anderson, Kade Flitton and Waylon Jensen. Girls in the second grade were Klohe Pali, Sydnee Kaminski and Madi Freeze.
In the third grade Brayden Anderson, Cristan Starr and Kyhle Bekkemellom and Stihl Eggli tied for third place. Third grade girl winners were Laykin Norman, Shelby Kimber and London Hansen. In the fourth grade, Beau Phillips, Knox Dallin, and Cash Henry ran extra fast while Cora Fowers, Annie Kaminska and KayLeigh Baron were winners in the girl crowd.
Fifth grade boys included Kaxyzn Jensen, Reddick Mumford were the most rapid. Girl-wise Rachel Rees, Lila Wood, Sierra Luthy and Zoe Knight tied for third place. Full day kindergarten speedsters were boys Carter Couch, Rhett Kimber and Markus Storey and girls Hadlee Quayle, Kyx Dallin, and Dyne Miller.
Afternoon kindergarten speedy students included Nathan Wheelwright, Rowan Pollock and Rocky Stump, Addie Pali, Olive Zundel and Birdie Saunders. Functional skill runners were Grayson Jones, Jace Miller and Bridger Woodward, and Lily Creamer.
Congratulations to all these brave and rapid runners.
Looking forward to that “Olde Fashioned Christmas” celebration December 15 at the Mason Hall, sleigh rides and all.
