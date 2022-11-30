Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Despite the frigid weather and blowing wind, Century Elementary students ran their quickest in the annual Turkey Trot. Each grade had first place, second place and third place trotters.

The first grade winners were boys Nash Leckington, Grant Coburn, and Colton Checketts. Girl runners were Kayzlee Jensen, Emma Martinez and Penny Morris. Second grade boys included Hunter Anderson, Kade Flitton and Waylon Jensen. Girls in the second grade were Klohe Pali, Sydnee Kaminski and Madi Freeze.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.