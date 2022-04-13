Century Elementary School recently held a science fair featuring fourth and fifth graders. Winners in the fourth grade were Reddick Mumford, Lena Miller, and Braxton Wheelwright. In the fifth grade, Porter Bair, Brinnlie Gardner and Caleb Heyer had the best entries. Congratulations to these clever students. Many thanks to Northrop Grumman who served as judges for the event.
The Fun Run fundraiser for the school is now underway powered by the Booster team. Donations are welcome. Family and friends can gather donations and students will participate in the activities and run laps.
Corinne City will be sponsoring the annual Easter egg hunt at the city park this coming weekend, April 16. Eggs will be ready for youngsters beginning at 10 a.m. and in age groups so all will be rewarded for colored egg discoveries.
Steve Cornell, representative from FFKR Architects, attended the recent Corinne council meeting to present the “almost final” report on the condition assessment and recommendations for the Methodist church preservation plan.
Councilwoman Karen Caldwell is the working force behind the plans to restore the old historic building. She and her committee have planned fundraisers, collected donations and have more activities in the future to benefit the restoration project.
Cornell said the building was in “good shape” for its 150 years. The first renovation project he suggested was to improve the drainage around the foundation of the building in order to preserve the foundation. A layer of cement has been plastered over bricks near the ground in the past. Cornell’s expertise in the restoration of historical buildings will guide the construction/restoration of the Methodist church step by step in order of importance — a “road map,” as it were.
The restoration will take place as the committee raises funding for each step plus any grants secured for the project.
In other business, Mayor Shane Baton announced the possible change of firms for the city engineer. Several companies are under consideration, he said. The main purpose for the firm will be to develop a Master Plan for the city.
Mayor Baton suggested adding to the budget funds for the purchase of a new skid loader with attachments for a mower, a sweeper and a stump grinder. The new truck is still in limbo waiting for parts.
Councilwoman Irene Jensen asked when wood chips should be delivered to the park playground. City employees will give the OK when a truck can safely be driven in the area. The material will be spread under the swings and around the merry-go-round.
The community will miss the presence of Trent Hansen, a gentle giant, master gardener and service-oriented individual, who passed away earlier in the month.