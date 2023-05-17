Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Graduation time is rapidly approaching. Congratulations to those seniors in the area who have succeeded in enduring and conquering 12 years of learning, namely Turner Edelman, Carlee Hancock, Lainy Norman, Jaxon Norton and Cheyenne Petit. Best of luck in your future endeavors.

Graduation exercise for Box Elder High School will be May 30 at the Dee Events Center. Bear River High graduation ceremony will be May 31 at the high school football field.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.