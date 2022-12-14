Support Local Journalism

Turned over the current page of the calendar to December. Where did the year go? It is legal now to put up holiday decorations in the front room. With no children to help, unfortunately it becomes more of a chore than a delight. But after the effort, the colorful lights brighten the whole house and things are good again.

December looks to be a busy month. Most importantly, students are out of school for the year 2022 on December 21 which will be a half day. 2023 school year begins Tuesday, January 3.


