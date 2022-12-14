Turned over the current page of the calendar to December. Where did the year go? It is legal now to put up holiday decorations in the front room. With no children to help, unfortunately it becomes more of a chore than a delight. But after the effort, the colorful lights brighten the whole house and things are good again.
December looks to be a busy month. Most importantly, students are out of school for the year 2022 on December 21 which will be a half day. 2023 school year begins Tuesday, January 3.
The annual Nativity Walk-through was last Monday at Reeders’ ranch in West Corinne. A monumental achievement and a wholehearted thank you to those involved.
Thursday, December 15 will be the community Christmas event held this year at the Mason Lodge. The theme is “An Olde Fashioned Christmas.” There will be talent galore, egg nog, wassail and a new twist – Old-fashioned carriage rides. The horses will be ready about 5:30. There will be a $5 fee per person or $20 per family. All proceeds will go toward the restoration of the old Methodist Church project. If you have talent bursting at the seams, call Beulah Wells at 435-720-7304 to be included on the program.
Christmas cards featuring the Methodist Church will be on sale singly or a box of 20 for a nominal fee. Also a print of the same suitable for framing will be available. Proceeds go toward the Restoration project.
Hustle on those yard and house decorations. Judging by the city council will be December 20. Prizes will be awarded for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place and five honorable mentions. These prizes are always worth the trouble and time put in to cheer up the neighborhood.
After all personal events are noted on your calendar, take time to relax and enjoy the Christmas spirit which abounds in this community. So many acts of kindness and thoughtfulness are found at this time of year. Corinne is a great place to live.
At the recent city council meeting, Jackie Brown approached the council with a request for instructions on annexing property to the town of Corinne. A rough draft of the plan, an appointment with the city Planning and Zoning committee, a “yes” or “no”, return to the city council for final approval, was the reply. The Browns were reminded that availability of water is a concern for every new housing idea.
Council members began the discussion of the need for a sensor on the Cutler well on the mountain to alert city employees of trouble in the water line giving time for repair. It was voiced that perhaps a pressure relief valve would be helpful also. The town has already sampled the disaster of the pressure not being controlled in the past.
Mayor Shane Baton voiced assurance that the picture of Christ housed in the Methodist church will be properly cared for, stored and historically restored and then placed back in the church. “It will not be sold or given away,” he stated.
The mayor also reported a new study mandated by EPA which will involve city residents. Water lines connecting into homes will be photographed and sent in a report to verify the type of pipe used in the connection. Lead piping may need to be replaced with newer material. This report must be finished by 2024, said City Recorder Kendra Norman.
