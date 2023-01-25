...SNOW CAUSING SLICK CONDITIONS...
Snow has developed across northern and central Utah this evening.
Due to cold temperatures, slick conditions have developed,
especially on untreated and elevated surfaces. Periods of snow are
expected to continue to between 3 AM MST and 5 AM MST Wednesday
morning. If planning to travel, slow down and allow extra time to
reach your destination.
Corinne Comments: City decides against rezone; decrying church vandalism
Wow. Still reeling from holiday happenings. And the weather. And the early night darkness. And the three months ahead that show no relief. Winter is not my favorite season!
Hope you did not see the vandalism at the old Methodist Church. There is never an excuse for such behavior. Progress continues at the restoration of the building. At the recent meeting of the Corinne City council, members agreed that two unisex restrooms would be a needed addition to the building, even though there were no such facilities in the original building. The restrooms will be housed in the small shed at the back of the church. This addition will not be counted as part of the historical restoration project.
Last week a public hearing was held to assess community member’s opinion of the changing zoning of the area where the Corinne Elementary School sits from residential to a business zone.
Jennie Harris voiced adamant disagreement with the proposal. She shared a petition of 53 neighborhood residents who agreed with her. Kim Wright stated moving to Corinne gave them the country atmosphere they were seeking and changing the zoning would not benefit them.
Krista Hardman said they moved to Corinne to get away from “all this” (Meaning a business area near their home). Larry Jensen voiced the opinion the developers “wanted money only” for the re-zoning.
Developers Mike and Braden Capener stated they envisioned the old school to be an event center for the community where people could have weddings, teach classes such as dancing, music lessons, rent it for special occasions. They wanted people to “think of the future and the amount of services this facility can do for Corinne.”
Councilwoman Karen Caldwell asked if Capeners would manage the facility to which they answered yes. Ann Whitaker asked what would happen if it stayed a residential zone. Capeners answered that they had no idea, but it “wouldn’t benefit the community as we proposed.”
During the business portion of the meeting, city council members voted not to change the zoning with the exception of Ann Whitaker, who abstained from voting.
In other business, Caldwell reported that during the past year, Corinne fire department answered 122 calls. The fire department encourages those with fire hydrants near their homes to keep a three foot clearance around that hydrant. They also encouraged patrons to change smoke and carbon monoxide detector batteries and make certain they are in working order.
Heads up for the dog clinic on Saturday, February 18. It will be held at the new City Shop this year. Licensing and immunizations will be available.
The community offers condolences in the passing of two long time Corinnites. We are saddened at the passing of Martha Roche and that of Shonie Shultz. Shonie was well known even though she moved to Brigham City later in her life. Martha is the wife of “Dutch” Roche of West Corinne.
