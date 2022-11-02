...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 45 to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Eastern Box Elder County, Northern Wasatch Front, Salt
Lake Valley and Cache Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...From noon Tuesday to 6 AM MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A
few power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult
especially for high profile vehicles due to crosswinds.
Reduced visibility in blowing dust is possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Corinne Comments: City shares vision for future at open house event
Time marches right along and it is time to change those clocks again! “To be (forward) or not to be” (backwards): never can remember which way to move those hands. It takes time to adjust no matter the direction!
Thanks to all who planned and shared Halloween festivities these past weeks. Especially enjoyed the blow-up decorations in yards.
Corinne City hosted an open house last week for citizens to view a vision of possibilities for the future of the city. Under the direction of Sunrise Engineering and with the help of committee members Ann Whitaker, Kendra Norman, JL Nicholas, Jenny Harris, Elka Wallace, Holly Petersen, Tim and Stephanie Bair and DaVon Day, a General Plan of the future of Corinne was presented with maps and explanations.
As explained by Sunrise Engineering, a General Plan can be used as a “guiding tool for determining where a city is today, where it wants to go tomorrow and how it will get there.” The plans presented at the Open House included designated space for industrial, commercial, agricultural and residential areas. Annexation plans surrounding Corinne proper that will be needed for the additions were clearly drawn.
Although it will take years to complete, the General Plan will help guide those important decisions to be made as time goes on. First on the agenda is completion of plans to upgrade the city’s sewer system, stated councilwoman Whitaker. Consideration of a deeper well for more water to the city is also one of the conversations, she continued. More public input will be sought in the future.
Don’t to forget to vote. Someone fought long and hard for the privilege given to us as citizens of this free country.
