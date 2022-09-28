There is going to be a concert in Corinne and we are all invited on Saturday, October 8 in Flack Park. Featured musicians will be Saddle Strings Band. This event is a fundraiser for the Historical Church Restoration Project and all proceeds will go toward that goal.
Gates will open at 6:00 pm, pre-show at 6:30 pm and the feature show will begin at 7:00 pm. Stadium seating, which includes a chair, will be $15, bring your own chair and pay $10. There will be two food trucks also. Tickets are now on sale at the Corinne City office and/or can be purchased at the gate. Come one and all.
During the recent Corinne City council meeting, Ashley Sullivan offered her services to the city as a grant writer. Sullivan said she is interested in improving her community through projects such as a walking path, pickleball courts and other outdoor projects, all which could be funded through grants. She will be ready to present concrete ideas and plans in January.
It was suggested by council woman Irene Jensen that there be one person (or committee) to head all activities sponsored by the city such as the 4th of July, the recent service day, etc. Jensen felt there was not enough planning or preparation or participation for the service day. She also requested names and location of new building permits accepted by the Planning and Zoning Commission.
