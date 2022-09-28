Support Local Journalism

There is going to be a concert in Corinne and we are all invited on Saturday, October 8 in Flack Park. Featured musicians will be Saddle Strings Band. This event is a fundraiser for the Historical Church Restoration Project and all proceeds will go toward that goal.

Gates will open at 6:00 pm, pre-show at 6:30 pm and the feature show will begin at 7:00 pm. Stadium seating, which includes a chair, will be $15, bring your own chair and pay $10. There will be two food trucks also. Tickets are now on sale at the Corinne City office and/or can be purchased at the gate. Come one and all.

