The shortfall needs to be addressed, declared Councilwoman Karen Caldwell, during the Corinne City Council discussion of the monetary irrigation issue. Although the fee for water usage charged by the Bear River Canal Company to the city has gone up yearly, the fee charged for irrigation privileges in the city has remained the same, Caldwell said.
2016 was the last time the irrigation fee to citizens was increased, Caldwell continued. She suggested the fee be increased for this year’s irrigation water. Other council members said as the budget for this spring’s irrigation fees has been set, the increase should be included in next year’s city budget. Water users would have this year to plan for a fee increase, recalculate their budget if necessary and/or reduce their use of water time.
At the present time, irrigation water is allotted in half-hour or hour increments to those who sign up. Irrigation turns have already been scheduled for this spring, said City Recorder Kendra Norman.
During the discussion, Caldwell also suggested that irrigation users be made aware that their fee would increase whenever the canal company increased the fee to the city.
City beautification was also a topic of discussion during the meeting. Council members agreed there were several items that needed to be addressed. Caldwell suggested an arborist could help guide them in decisions about the many older cottonwood trees in the community. Reminding citizens the need to park unused vehicles behind fences, keeping weeds under control, etc. could be addressed in the monthly letter with water bills. Reviewing certain ordinances through the monthly letter and via social media were also suggested as a way to remind citizens to do their part in keeping Corinne looking good. Mayor Baton promised some changes were on the docket for this spring.
Ordinance 22-01, Nuisance Ordinance Amendment was approved by the council. Councilman Curtis Hansen stated any ordinance was only as good as the enforcement of such. City procedure of violation of an ordinance will result in a letter of notice of the violation stating a number of days to change the situation. If nothing is changed, the violation goes to the prosecuting attorney and then to the judge for final satisfaction.
Braden Capener appeared before the council with larger utility plans and larger grading and drainage plans for the six residences planned for construction behind the old Corinne Elementary School. He stated improvements on the property will begin during the summer, but building may not begin until next year. The Planning and Zoning Commission has not yet issued a building permit for the project.
