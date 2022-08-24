Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

There is some interest in the future of the old Corinne Elementary School. Cara Briggs recently approached the Corinne City council with the idea of converting the school to an event center.

Although there remain many steps to climb before the idea comes to fruition, the council was open to the idea. Mayor Shane Baton said “it was a good idea.” Councilwoman Ann Whitaker referred to the idea as a “destination vacation” location. The building could also be used for weddings, recitals, family reunions, etc.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you