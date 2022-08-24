There is some interest in the future of the old Corinne Elementary School. Cara Briggs recently approached the Corinne City council with the idea of converting the school to an event center.
Although there remain many steps to climb before the idea comes to fruition, the council was open to the idea. Mayor Shane Baton said “it was a good idea.” Councilwoman Ann Whitaker referred to the idea as a “destination vacation” location. The building could also be used for weddings, recitals, family reunions, etc.
Briggs explained several of the classrooms would be divided into bedrooms for overnight stays, the kitchen would be open for private meals, and the gym would be open for gaming purposes. Two of the lots now scheduled for housing would be used for more green space and pavilion-type area.
One of the first obstacles to overcome would be a change in the zoning ordinance from residential to business purposes. This would require a public hearing and feedback from residents affected by the change such as parking, traffic issues and noise in a quiet neighborhood.
Council members questioned who would be in charge of rule enforcement or control any out-of-hand happenings at the center. It was suggested Briggs hire a general manager who would live close to the event center.
The idea has already been presented to the Planning and Zoning Commission and gained approval to continue the quest for an event center in Corinne City.
In other business, council members discussed ideas for holding Service Day on September 17 instead of the traditional September 11, which falls on a Sunday this year. It is a community service activity in memory of those who suffered on 9-11. Community input is welcome.
Please contact Century Elementary School if you missed the Back to School night and need to register your child for school. Looking forward to a “regular” school year.