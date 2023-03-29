Support Local Journalism

Water, water everywhere including Corinne City. At the recent City Council meeting Curtis Hansen, the councilman over roads, reported that the river is spreading and has undercut the bank near the boat ramp, endangering the road itself.

Ideas were discussed as to the best way to stop the damage and prevent it from happening again. As time was of the essence, Mayor Shane Baton joined in the discussion and shoving big concrete pieces into the current as the foundation of more rock could be a good possibility in solving the problem.


