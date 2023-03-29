Water, water everywhere including Corinne City. At the recent City Council meeting Curtis Hansen, the councilman over roads, reported that the river is spreading and has undercut the bank near the boat ramp, endangering the road itself.
Ideas were discussed as to the best way to stop the damage and prevent it from happening again. As time was of the essence, Mayor Shane Baton joined in the discussion and shoving big concrete pieces into the current as the foundation of more rock could be a good possibility in solving the problem.
The road will also need repair. City employees will keep a watch on the area for any future development.
Annexation is becoming a popular topic for discussion at council meeting. Mayor Baton reported on the proper way for those wishing to annex property to the city and all the paper work that must be completed even if the ultimate answer will be negative. Councilwoman Ann Whitaker declared the city just isn’t ready for any annexation yet. She suggested waiting until the Master Plan for the city is finished and accepted by the council before any annexation is considered.
Mayor Baton said that he and Steve Norman, representing West Corinne Water Company, had chatted and were looking forward to further discussion of the idea of a connection to the Water Company in the case of an emergency water situation in Corinne City.
Grab some raffle tickets for the big prize given away at the Easter Egg Hunt, Saturday, April 8, at the city park. All proceeds will go toward the restoration project of the old Methodist Church. Games begin about 10 a.m.
The Kurtis and Amber Edelman family are on an epic missionary trek this month. Two of their children have received mission calls. Daughter Melina will be traveling to Ecuador while son Turner has received his call to the Netherlands. Congratulations to all of them.
Spring break is coming up for Century Elementary School students soon. Hopefully it won’t be spent shoveling snow, but enjoying daffodils and tulips.
