While walking in the snow-covered yard, the discovery was made of many deer tracks. Many deer tracks. And the bark from most of the new trees has been shredded and left on the ground. Even the tiny evergreen pines are broken and slaughtered. Pieces of the little branches are just strewn all over the ground. How can this be with a huge haystack just across the road. Is this justice?

Elaine and Royal Norman of West Corinne hit a milestone in their lives last week. Not only did they celebrate their 68th anniversary, but each one had a birthday. Such an example of devotion, determination and persistence. Congratulations.


