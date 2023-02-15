...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 20
below zero for Bryce Canyon Country, and as low as 10 below zero
in the Cache Valley.
* WHERE...Cache Valley/Utah Portion and Bryce Canyon Country.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if
precautions are not taken.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
&&
Corinne Comments
Corinne Comments: Dog clinic to be held Saturday; progress on Methodist Church
While walking in the snow-covered yard, the discovery was made of many deer tracks. Many deer tracks. And the bark from most of the new trees has been shredded and left on the ground. Even the tiny evergreen pines are broken and slaughtered. Pieces of the little branches are just strewn all over the ground. How can this be with a huge haystack just across the road. Is this justice?
Elaine and Royal Norman of West Corinne hit a milestone in their lives last week. Not only did they celebrate their 68th anniversary, but each one had a birthday. Such an example of devotion, determination and persistence. Congratulations.
Corinne City has their calendar full of activities for the town. First on the docket is the Dog Clinic which will be held Saturday, February 18 from 10:00 — noon. New address, though. The clinic will be held at the new city shop.
Coming up sooner that we think, the annual Easter egg hunt will be held Saturday, April 8, at the city park.
In May will be the city cleanup effort and in June — watch for this — the time to take your turn in helping Corinne grow in the direction best for its citizens as you declare your candidacy for public office.
Three council seats are open this year as Irene Jensen, Karen Caldwell and Kelly Donovan have fulfilled their four-year obligation as council members.
New monetary changes are expected as the current city construction inspector retires and the county takes over this task. More steps can now be made via computer route which will make the issue of permits happen faster. Details are being worked out.
Mayor Shane Baton joined Council woman Karen Caldwell in reporting the latest happenings concerning the Methodist Church restoration and the large mural in that chapel. Restoration historians have determined that it is indeed the work of artist LaConte Stewart; however, it is not an original picture, but a reproduction (a copy) of an existing painting. Due to this fact, the replacement value is approximately $12,000 and the restoration could be accomplished at the fee of $5,895.
Caldwell assured the council that the painting is being crated carefully and stored carefully until a decision of the painting’s future can be decided by city council members. The painting’s restoration is not included in the restoration now taking place nor in the original bid. It will be a city budget decision.
Fundraisers used toward the church restoration have been planned by that committee and will include a spring raffle for an Easter basket, a summer baseball tournament, a fall concert in the park and the winter Cantata. Blank pavers will also be available for purchase, said Caldwell.
