...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.
* WHERE...Eastern Box Elder County and Cache Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions are expected and may impact
the Wednesday morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx.
&&
Corinne Comments
Corinne Comments: Drainage district talks spring runoff; changes to cemetery fees
The Corinne Cemetery District held an annual meeting last week to discuss the budget, changes in fees regarding burial services in the cemetery and to applaud Ginger Burt, who spent hours in service to the district before her passing.
Board members agreed to add a line item to the budget of $100 as the fee for monument installation. Members agreed to continue liability insurance for the volunteers and board members who mark and measure grave sites and head stones.
Following a discussion of “resident” and “non-resident,” fees were changed and authorized as follows: 2023 Cemetery Prices Purchase of a plot for a resident, $200, non-resident, $1,500; Interment for a resident, $500, non-resident, $1,000; cemetery services on a weekend or a holiday will be an additional $250.
Cemetery district board members include Ben Ferry, Matt Baxter, and Roger Burt. Secretaries Megan Nelson and Lisa Marble volunteer their service. Sexton is Alan Riser.
Also meeting last week was the Corinne Drainage Maintenance District with Van Bingham, Ben Ferry, Roger Burt and Dan Norman on the board. As citizens compared ponds and swimming pools on their properties due to the winter/spring rains and snow melt, the board expressed sympathy and understanding to their dilemma in how to manage the water.
Bingham reminded those present that the district was mainly responsible for subterranean water, not the surface water so prevalent now. He stated the district would be glad to offer services of its equipment to help clean up drain ditches and canals. It was suggested that neighbors get together to clean their part of the ditch. As each owner cooperated, the ditch would again flow and take the overflow water away. Those citizens present agreed to the plan. It was also agreed that a complete clean out was years overdue as trees and old bridges are also blocking the water flow.
Those needing assistance maintaining plugged lines, exit points and clean out boxes were encouraged to fill out a “Description of Services Needed” form and leave it with a board member.
The district board members also stated there is a need for a seasonal employee at this time. Those interested should contact a board member.
