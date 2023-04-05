Support Local Journalism

The Corinne Cemetery District held an annual meeting last week to discuss the budget, changes in fees regarding burial services in the cemetery and to applaud Ginger Burt, who spent hours in service to the district before her passing.

Board members agreed to add a line item to the budget of $100 as the fee for monument installation. Members agreed to continue liability insurance for the volunteers and board members who mark and measure grave sites and head stones.


