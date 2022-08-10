Support Local Journalism

In conjunction with concerns over water and its best usage, Corinne City Council enjoyed the advice from Shane Richards, USU water conservation specialist, and his ideas on best practices for lawn survival.

Aeration, aeration, aeration, Richards urged for good grass growth. He also suggested keeping a water schedule, but cutting down on the amount of time the water runs in summer. Planting trees brings necessary cooling to a yard area; raising mowing height in the summer to 4-5” helps the lawn grow deep roots, he stated. He also suggested fertilizing with a slow release blend four times/year which makes for strong turf, he said.

