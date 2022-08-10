In conjunction with concerns over water and its best usage, Corinne City Council enjoyed the advice from Shane Richards, USU water conservation specialist, and his ideas on best practices for lawn survival.
Aeration, aeration, aeration, Richards urged for good grass growth. He also suggested keeping a water schedule, but cutting down on the amount of time the water runs in summer. Planting trees brings necessary cooling to a yard area; raising mowing height in the summer to 4-5” helps the lawn grow deep roots, he stated. He also suggested fertilizing with a slow release blend four times/year which makes for strong turf, he said.
Beulah Wells reported on the 4th of July festivities and the things she and her committee learned to make next year even better. It was suggested there be a Mrs. 4th of July contest along with the Mr. 4th of July fun. The basketball tournament was a learning experience, as many did now know where the new courts were.
The basketball court is so big, she suggested changing half to a pickleball court, which may encourage more use of that nice facility. The street dance began slowly, but ended with a good time for everyone there, she said. The baby contest had over 30 entries.
In the public hearing held during the meeting, the proposed increase water overage rate was approved. The culinary rate structure will now be: 0–15,000 gallons — $57.00 (same); 15,001–20,000 — $1.50 per 1,000 gallons (increased); 20,001–30,000 — $3.00 per 1,000 gallons; 30,001–50,000 — $5.00 per 1,000 gallons (increased); over 50,000 — $7.00 per 1,000 gallons (increased).
City council members also accepted Ordinance No. 22-02, which will give the council the ability to suspend new water connections if it should be needed in the future.
The community offers condolences to the family of Russ Stock, who passed away last week.