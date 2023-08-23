The end of summer calendar is filling up rapidly. “The Best Place to be in 2023” is the Box Elder County Fair which is in session this week. Go grab a hamburger, a taco salad, ice cream, waffle, or whatever you crave and listen to the music while you chat with friends you haven’t seen since last year’s fair.
Pigs, sheep and steers are on display and young owners hopeful for a reward when they are sold. Hobbies and bake goodies, quilts and flowers — all are for our enjoyment this weekend.
Next on the calendar is the famous West Corinne Labor Day community rodeo on Labor Day Monday. Strictly for the younger set, winners get fancy belt buckles. All participants should be pre-registered.
Then comes Peach Days in Brigham City. It looks like a blast of fun for the end of summer.
At the recent Corinne City meeting, some of the resulting outcome of the torrential rain and flooding became clearer. One good thing — all the low spots in the city became quite apparent quickly. New construction usually resulted in higher road base which left older homes lower and that’s where water collects. Mayor Shane Baton thanked all who helped with the sand bagging, pumping and clean up. He also stated Sunrise Engineering will conduct a drainage study to help in future city planning.
A plan for the future of the old Corinne Elementary School was presented by Jennifer Lee. She described the change from old school to a new “large group resort destination” offering overnight rental areas complete with fun, food and quiet. Concerns of council members included parking areas, increase in traffic in the now residential area.
A Public Hearing will be held on this idea on September 5 to gain community opinion prior to the council voting yea or nay to Ms. Lee’s proposal.
