The end of summer calendar is filling up rapidly. “The Best Place to be in 2023” is the Box Elder County Fair which is in session this week. Go grab a hamburger, a taco salad, ice cream, waffle, or whatever you crave and listen to the music while you chat with friends you haven’t seen since last year’s fair.

Pigs, sheep and steers are on display and young owners hopeful for a reward when they are sold. Hobbies and bake goodies, quilts and flowers — all are for our enjoyment this weekend.


