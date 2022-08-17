Support Local Journalism

It’s Fair time! Soon the fair road will be crowded with cars and trucks and people coming and going; inside the fairgrounds the pigs will be screaming; calves will be balking; kids will be scraping and hauling straw to and from their animals; it will be so fun. Look forward to it each year.

And the myriad of choices of food. Don’t forget that. And seeing friends that you haven’t seen since last fair week. So fun.

