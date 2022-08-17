It’s Fair time! Soon the fair road will be crowded with cars and trucks and people coming and going; inside the fairgrounds the pigs will be screaming; calves will be balking; kids will be scraping and hauling straw to and from their animals; it will be so fun. Look forward to it each year.
And the myriad of choices of food. Don’t forget that. And seeing friends that you haven’t seen since last fair week. So fun.
And then school begins the next Monday, August 29. Where did the summer go? Did we really even have that season? It was so hot, there has to be another name for it. The water issue has ruined lawns, shortened irrigation times and made a mess of prized flowers. Farmers are contemplating crops for next year with concern. And we are ready to try it again next year. No slackers in this community.
Then after the jump into school routine, the West Corinne Rodeo hype comes along September 5. Work is under way in clearing the ground and rodeo arena, fixing fencing and finding sponsors. Many thanks to those in the community who volunteer to give the rest of us an opportunity to cowboy once a year and enjoy a great hamburger.
The weather has been so weird. There may not be much moisture on the ground, but ladies hairdos attest there is so much moisture in the air that we are either bush women or straight sallys. Not wonderful for trying to look super nice.
Corinne First Ward welcomed the newest member into the congregation last week. Laykin Norman, daughter of Alisha and Clint Norman was baptized.