The Olde Fashioned baseball games last week at Flack Park were a total success. The final game on Saturday was a close one. The final score was Craner team 17 and Asay team 14. Thanks to those who participated and those who came to cheer.
Prior to each session of ball games, Krista Hartman sang the national anthem while wearing pioneer dress.
The holiday celebration will begin on Saturday, July 2. There will be a Little Miss contest, and a Miss Teen Contest held at City Hall in the morning. Contact Kandice Scothern for more information: (435) 720-8920.
Can hardly wait for the “Mr. 4th of July” contest. This is a chance for the real men to step up and show those buff 18-year-olds that old is not out to pasture. Lift that bale, throw that axe. Happen to know there will be a good prize for Mr. 4th. Watch on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. by the Fire Station.
Don’t forget to wear your dancing gear on Saturday, July 2 for the street dance by the Fire Station beginning at 7:00 pm. It is a family thing so bring the kids and tire them out before the fireworks at dusk.
The flag ceremony on Monday, July 4, will begin at 7:00 am at City Hall under the direction of our firefighters. This team always looks crisp in their uniforms and deliberate in their movements as they respectfully present the flag for the day. Then stay to enjoy breakfast at 7:30 a.m.-9:00 a.m.
Activities throughout the day will include the famous parade, a baby contest, corn hole tournament, yummies, and people games.
The recent city council meeting was filled with citizens concerned about the increase in fee for water use in town. During the Public Hearing several voiced worries about the increase. Council members were happy to see the participants and hear these opinions, hoping for a suggestion to the solution of less available water for the season.
Council members decided to table the present decision for a water-tier increase and perhaps add more divisions in usage fees.
The 2023 city budget was accepted with the addition of a 3% raise for fire fighters on call. The last raise was approximately five years ago.
Assistant Fire Chief Von Sorensen was awarded the “Life Saving Award” for his successful efforts to save a four-month-old baby in distress.