Corinne really made a splash on the news last Thursday. The aftermath of 3+” of rain and its devastating effect on fields, homes and roads were broadcast on TV. Today, there are no well defined canals or drain ditches, rather huge ponds that will take days to evaporate or drain.
Thanks to all those rain-soaked, yellow-slickered, irrigation-booted neighbors who pumped, shoveled and sand bagged most of the day. Mayor Shane Baton and crew worked feverishly to help fellow town members while further out west, the same was happening as farmers worked together in neighborhoods. This camaraderie is what makes Corinne the unique place to live.
On to more dry information. During the last Corinne City Council meeting, (ironically) irrigation again was the topic of discussion. Mayor Baton raised the issue of labeling some secondary ditches to main ditches and particularly who is responsible for the maintenance of ditches. As there has always been an ordinance which states secondary ditch maintenance is the responsibility of those who use it, the subject was quickly taken care of.
Baton went on to state that changing a secondary ditch to a main ditch will require more time for city employees to maintain and a change in the budget to cover costs. This is a major change, and council members agreed to have a work session later in the month for discussion and a possible walk around the town to view the ditches in question. Baton would like a decision before next spring.
Mayor Baton also brought up the subject of continuing money issues within the city budget. Everything has gone up, he said. “We are not meeting our obligations now,” he continued. Corinne has not had a tax increase in 20 years. Baton proposes a tax increase for next year to cover expenses for water, roads and garbage, among other items.
Bradon Capener presented a final plot plan for the infrastructure of the proposed housing subdivision on the old Corinne School playground to which council members agreed. The plan included drainage and a secondary water plan. Capener did not have a time for the start of construction.
Plans for Corinne City “Day of Service” in remembrance of 9-11 attack, are well under way via the direction of council woman Irene Jensen. Groups of citizens will paint the fire hydrants around town a beautiful, legal fiery red color. Fire Chief has been consulted on the exact procedure as the bolts can’t be painted shut.
Other volunteers will be directed to mend the fence by the boat dock. Jensen invites all to participate.
Condolences are offered to the family of Kent Jeppesen, who passed away last week. He and his wife Dianna were long time residents of Corinne.
