Corinne really made a splash on the news last Thursday. The aftermath of 3+” of rain and its devastating effect on fields, homes and roads were broadcast on TV. Today, there are no well defined canals or drain ditches, rather huge ponds that will take days to evaporate or drain.

Thanks to all those rain-soaked, yellow-slickered, irrigation-booted neighbors who pumped, shoveled and sand bagged most of the day. Mayor Shane Baton and crew worked feverishly to help fellow town members while further out west, the same was happening as farmers worked together in neighborhoods. This camaraderie is what makes Corinne the unique place to live.


