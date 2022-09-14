Support Local Journalism

There were so many neat things to look at and enjoy at the fair. And so many had their origin in Corinne. Lots of pigs. Kids in Corinne like pigs! And they like all the other farm animals.

Corinnites love to garden. Congratulations to Larry Jensen who grows great watermelon, peppers and tomatoes. The craft and bakery departments were overflowing with talent from Corinne. Many thanks to all who participated. We love to see our neighbors’ names on items.

