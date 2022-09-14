There were so many neat things to look at and enjoy at the fair. And so many had their origin in Corinne. Lots of pigs. Kids in Corinne like pigs! And they like all the other farm animals.
Corinnites love to garden. Congratulations to Larry Jensen who grows great watermelon, peppers and tomatoes. The craft and bakery departments were overflowing with talent from Corinne. Many thanks to all who participated. We love to see our neighbors’ names on items.
Then we did the West Corinne Annual Labor Day Rodeo under the capable reins of Cody Norman and committee. What a crowd! Here are the first and second place winners of the events:
Sheep riding: Brek Craner, Mikardee Willard; pole bending 6 years and under: Kinlee Rasmussen, Reese Coombs; pole bending 7-9: Jada Sorensen, Mesa Stark; pole bending 10-12: Jaycee Rasmussen, Dallie Heiner; pole bending 13-15: Mikinlee Scott, Ava Winn.
Barrel racing 6 and under: Reese Coombs, Cambrie Venstra; barrel racing 7-9: Jada Sorensen, Liam Winn and Hadlee Douglas; barrel racing 10-12: Payton Johnson, Sadie Venstra; barrel racing 13-15: Hailey Hess, Ava Winn.
Calf riding 7-9: Jay Green, Rhett McPherson; bareback riding 11-15: Rusty Foy, Tayghen Hatch; calf riding 10-12: Ryker Atencio, Marlee Willard; steer riding 13-15: Alex Marshall, Tayghen Hatch. Great job everybody. And yummy hamburgers as always.
At the recent Corinne City Council meeting, Jeff Trimble approached the members again to see if any circumstances had changed surrounding his wish to annex his 40 acres of property near 2800 West to Corinne City. The land would be used for approximately 70 houses. Again the main concern to the council to this idea was the availability of water to the area.
Also of concern to the council was the idea that this annexation would create an “island” of the city which would need road support, weed control, snow removal, etc., just as any other part of the city and the amount of time city employees would need to render this service.
Trimble was invited to return with a definite plan for water availability in the future.
Mayor Shane Baton thanked Councilwoman Karen Caldwell for her diligence and work on the Methodist Church restoration project. Caldwell reported the project is ready for the addition of a general contractor to go forward with construction and council members agreed.