Thanks to all those who participated in Century Elementary School Fun Run fundraiser this year. The next month of school is also full of fun.
The book fair will be running May 4 and May 5 along with parent and grandparent “join us for lunch” days.
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Utah... South Fork of The Ogden River Near Huntsville affecting Weber County. Emigration Creek In Emigration Canyon and east bench of Salt Lake City affecting Salt Lake County. Little Bear River At Paradise affecting Cache County. .Warm temperatures will melt snowpack and increase river flows. Minor flooding is ongoing or forecast along the South Fork of the Ogden River near Huntsville, Emigration Creek near Salt Lake City, and the Little Bear River at Paradise PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by Wednesday at 1200 PM MDT. && ...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Little Bear River At Paradise. * WHEN...Until Friday morning. * IMPACTS...At 9.7 feet, minor flooding will affect farmland and low lying areas adjacent to the Little Bear River near the town of Paradise. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 7:45 PM MDT Tuesday the stage was 9.2 feet. - Forecast...The river will oscillate around flood stage with a maximum value of 9.9 feet (1232 CFS) expected late this evening. Additional peaks above flood stage are expected Wednesday and Thursday evenings. - Flood stage is 9.7 feet. &&
.Snowmelt and increased reservoir releases may cause the Little Bear River below Hyrum Dam to Cutler Reservoir to exceed safe channel capacity. As a result, minor flooding is possible in these areas. ...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache Valley/Utah Portion. * WHEN...Through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&
Thanks to all those who participated in Century Elementary School Fun Run fundraiser this year. The next month of school is also full of fun.
The book fair will be running May 4 and May 5 along with parent and grandparent “join us for lunch” days.
On May 4 the all day kindergarten, first and second graders can invite someone to join them for lunch. The third, fourth and fifth graders have May 5 saved for their guests. Make certain the school knows of your plan to join the lunch brigade so there will be enough dessert for everyone!
Teacher appreciation week will be May 8-12. A beautiful opportunity to thank those who work so hard for our children’s success in education.
And speaking of appreciation, Corinne City council members have again made arrangements for dumpsters to be available for the city Clean Up event May 17-22. Of course, the usual things like batteries, mattresses, tires, etc., will not be allowed to be gathered in the dumpsters.
During the most recent meeting of the city council, a noise ordinance was once again the topic of discussion. Members entertained the possibility of adding a noise ordinance to the present nuisance ordinance. Examples of other community noise ordinances were shared. Further discussion is planned in future meetings.
Mayor Shane Baton welcomed the presence of newly appointed sheriff Deputy Hopkins to the Corinne area. Several citizens attending the meeting voiced great concern over the abundance of pot holes on 5200 West. The mayor stated repairs were in the “spotlight.”
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.