Time to get that holiday calendar out and begin filling in dates of fun. Century School will hold its annual Turkey Trot this Friday, Nov. 18.
Each grade will have the opportunity to discover the fastest students in their group. Girls will compete against girls; boys against boys. The winner(s) will receive a turkey for first place, a pie for second place and stuffing goes to third place runners.
Holiday boutiques are plentiful during the coming weeks. Corinne First Ward is planning a walk-through Nativity activity for the community during the evening of December 5.
“Have an Old Fashioned Christmas” is the theme for this year’s annual community Christmas Program to be hosted December 15 by the Restoration Committee working for the restoration of the Methodist Church.
As the church itself is under renovation, the community talent show will be held in the Masonic Lodge this year. There is open participation. Call Beulah Wells at (435) 720-7304 to be included in the program. Marian Danielson, well-known Corinne historian, will tell a Christmas story that took place long ago in Corinne of old. Of course, wassail and eggnog will be available after the show.
As an old fashioned bonus, horse and buggy rides will be featured as a fund raiser for the Restoration Committee at $5 per person and $20 per family. Rides will trot through the neighborhood beginning at 5:30 p.m. and depart every 10-15 minutes.
It is almost time for everyone to allow themselves to enjoy the Christmas decorations in stores that have been up since before Halloween.
