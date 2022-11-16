Support Local Journalism

Time to get that holiday calendar out and begin filling in dates of fun. Century School will hold its annual Turkey Trot this Friday, Nov. 18.

Each grade will have the opportunity to discover the fastest students in their group. Girls will compete against girls; boys against boys. The winner(s) will receive a turkey for first place, a pie for second place and stuffing goes to third place runners.


