After this latest snowstorm, my yard looks as if it has been plastered with 7-Minute frosting. It is so smooth and white. No marks, no footprints of any kind. It is really beautiful.
It seems there is discussion brewing on start time for schools in the district for next year’s calendar. Box Elder School District board members are working through individual school community council members for feedback.
The district school board faces several busing issues they feel could be improved if one of these solutions were implemented. Century Elementary School council member Beth Fertig listed the two proposals as follows:
In Proposal #1 all secondary schools will begin and end earlier and all elementary schools will begin and end later than the older students.
Proposal #2 is the opposite with elementary school beginning first and ending first and secondary schools having a later start and ending time than the younger students. Also on the agenda, the district would move to an early out on Friday instead of Wednesday as now happening.
Get involved and let your thoughts be counted in whatever school your students are attending. The idea will be discussed at the next school board meeting in March.
During the recent Corinne City council meeting, members discussed the possibility of implementing and joining a county fire district. This act would combine several smaller community fire departments into a county-run department. The process would begin with a nine-month study. Council members showed interest and agreed to look into the idea.
The community joins together in sending condolences to the Roger Burt family as his wife Ginger passed away last week. She leaves a legacy of loving animal care and master craftsmanship in all her family and farm projects.
