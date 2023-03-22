It is officially “mud season”. This is the time between frozen winter season and lovely spring season. It is the time to sink into your ankles in goop around the back yard and up the driveway and wonder if the ground will ever be firm again. Happens every year. Never ready for it.
Century School is just marching forward toward the end of the academic year and beginning of the next school year. Kindergarten Roundup will be held March 23 from 3:00 — 4:00 pm at the school for any child who will be attending Century Elementary School during the 2023-2024 school year.
Parents are reminded to bring birth certificate, proof of vaccinations, and proof of residency, to complete registration.
The legislature has passed a bill changing all kindergarten to full time. As of this printing, this will also be true at Century Elementary. If a parent chooses not to have their student attend all day, they will be responsible for picking up their child at the appropriate time, as no bus service will be available.
The Science Fair is at the door step. Fourth graders will be in charge of science displays on March 30 while fifth grade will display the next day on March 31.
Corinne First Ward had a baby blessing last week of tiny Oliver Nowland, son of Tami and Jared Nowland.
Don’t miss the spring fund raiser for the Methodist Church restoration. A huge basket of goodies containing prizes worth up to $250 and a slightly smaller basket is up for grabs to the winner of a spring raffle ticket. Tickets are $1.00 each or six for $5.00 available at City Hall. Winner will be announced at the annual Easter hunt in April. You do not need to be in attendance, just your name on the ticket.
Once again one of our friends has left us. Condolences to the Delwin (Butch) Mills family as he passed away last week.
