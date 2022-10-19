Autumn colors are not orange, red and yellow, they are black and orange. And all the Halloween decorations prove it. Love those spooky yards and carved pumpkins; love the piles of pumpkins just waiting to be carved. And so much candy in the stores. Just looking at the bags and boxes makes my mouth water.
Century Elementary School is jumping into the Halloween spirit. The annual, and loved, Pumpkin Walk will be Thursday, October 27, from 4:00 – 6:00 pm. The originality of each class is always amazing. That week will be Red Ribbon Week also with many opportunities for dress up. Keep an eye out for the list.
The Bear River Valley Co-op is also sponsoring spooking doings – a costume party, pumpkin carving contest and a scarecrow contest during the ghostly week.
There will be a “Trunk or Treat”, an annual community gathering, October 31, Halloween night. But there has been a change of venue. Because the old school has been sold, it is now considered private property and goblins are no longer welcome on its borders. So “Trunk or Treat” will be lined up at the Corinne City Park this year.
Participants are welcome to treat whatever appears that night while lined up on the south side of the park by the bowery and on the west side by the city office building. Decorate yourself and your vehicle and be prepared to treat a big bunch, as always. Remember to wait for the signal before giving out your treats. Thanks again to the Merkley Family for this tradition.
There was quite a gathering at the old Methodist church last week. The Methodist Church Restoration committee began part of the re-construction of the building by removing and replacing with plywood the beautiful stained glass windows and storing them safely until the completion of the project. The drainage around the building is scheduled to be up dated and replaced to insure no more damage will occur from moisture in the ground. The windows were removed in case any vibration should cause them to crack.
Also removed and stored were the pavers (bricks) at the entrance to the building. The pavers were an original fund raising project many years ago. Contributors had their names on the face of the bricks. Reading them was like a walk back into Corinne heritage.
Karen Caldwell, committee chairwoman, arranged for several dignitaries to attend this first phase of restoration. KSL was there with camera and microphone along with mayors, government officials, committee members and volunteers from near and far.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.