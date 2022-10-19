Support Local Journalism

Autumn colors are not orange, red and yellow, they are black and orange. And all the Halloween decorations prove it. Love those spooky yards and carved pumpkins; love the piles of pumpkins just waiting to be carved. And so much candy in the stores. Just looking at the bags and boxes makes my mouth water.

Century Elementary School is jumping into the Halloween spirit. The annual, and loved, Pumpkin Walk will be Thursday, October 27, from 4:00 – 6:00 pm. The originality of each class is always amazing. That week will be Red Ribbon Week also with many opportunities for dress up. Keep an eye out for the list.

