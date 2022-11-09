Support Local Journalism

There were fewer persons in attendance than usual at the recent Corinne City Council meeting. Mayor Shane Baton was excused, Kelly Donovan is still recuperating, and Ann Whitaker was excused. Karen Caldwell was elected Mayor Pro Tem for the evening.

Chris Anderson, representing the Mosquito Abatement District, pled the case for the acceptance of a tax increase for this entity. He stated the average home in Box Elder County would increase less than $9 per year if the tax increase were to go through. As the price for spraying material, fuel, etc., continue to rise, the revenues need to keep up.


