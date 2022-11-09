There were fewer persons in attendance than usual at the recent Corinne City Council meeting. Mayor Shane Baton was excused, Kelly Donovan is still recuperating, and Ann Whitaker was excused. Karen Caldwell was elected Mayor Pro Tem for the evening.
Chris Anderson, representing the Mosquito Abatement District, pled the case for the acceptance of a tax increase for this entity. He stated the average home in Box Elder County would increase less than $9 per year if the tax increase were to go through. As the price for spraying material, fuel, etc., continue to rise, the revenues need to keep up.
Mayor Pro Tem Caldwell announced the annual community “cantata” will be held this year, but in a different building. While the Methodist church continues with renovation, the Mason Hall will be the site of this year’s musical tradition. The date will be forthcoming.
There will be restrooms for the old Methodist Church, and can be added at the end of the project during the beautification portion, Mayor Caldwell said. As the original building did not contain restrooms, the restoration will not include that addition. However, infrastructure such as electricity, plumbing, etc., will be added as needed to accommodate the addition as the infrastructure changes for the original building. The small building in the back of the church will house the restrooms, but no kitchen.
