During April and continuing in the month of May, grandparents of students attending Century Elementary School are having a fun opportunity to eat lunch with their kids.
Fourth and fifth graders enjoyed company earlier in the month while the third grade’s turn is this Wednesday, April 27. On May 4, the second grade can enjoy their grandparents joining them at lunch while the first grade has reserved the 11th for their turn. Kindergarteners and the Fun Skills classes will have the opportunity on May 17.
Please bring a chair in case the weather permits a picnic outside.
During the recent meeting of the Corinne City Council, Tom Little presented his concern of the safety on the back highway (2400 North) by the curve where the speed limit is lowered and the three-way stop into the subdivision is located.
He reviewed the several accidents in that area and offered some safety ideas. Mayor Shane Baton and council agreed that stretch of road is a concern. During the conversation, the use of safety bumps in the road, flashing warning signs, and the use of concrete barriers were suggested.
As Sunrise Engineering will be the new city engineering firm, representatives Scott Archibald and Josh Nelson introduced themselves and reviewed the services available to the city through their company. Traditional emphasis for smaller municipalities is water, sewer and roads, said Archibald. They are also funding specialists and can aid in applying for grants, he continued.
Cleanup Week will be here soon. City council members invite Corinne citizens to join forces on Saturday, May 14, with rakes and gloves and help spruce up the community after a messy winter.
Corinne First Ward welcomes Levi Fertig as the newest member in the congregation. He was baptized last week.