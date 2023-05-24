Support Local Journalism

More hard-working seniors graduating this year include Tyanne Jensen, Brooklyn McDermott, Nicholas Gonzales and Tenley Tracy. Also included in this year’s graduating class list — Case Holmes — remembered fiercely and with love.

The Corinne City Council is minus one member. The resignation of Curtis Hansen has left an empty chair. Those interested in joining the council for the remaining two-and-a-half-year term need to file an application for the position at the city office. The new council member will be announced during the regular city council meeting on the evening of June 6.


