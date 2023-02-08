Well, it finally wore itself out. The cold was too much to keep up with when the wind became a hurricane. I had to get a new furnace. But, there are several great little floor heaters that work really well in a pinch. Plus, old fashioned fire places aren’t too bad either.
Yeah! It is the annual Family Night at Century Elementary School, February 9. Bring everyone and enjoy a special night featuring literacy and math that can be fun. The activities will run from 6:00–7:30 pm. PTA present Beth Fertig invites all families to come and learn with your kids.
Happy Birthday to one of Corinne’s loved citizens who will be one year older in the middle of the month. George Welch is the birthday boy. Congratulations.
A few interesting facts were brought up during the presentations of Nate Smith of J-U-B Engineering and Cody Deeter of EFG at the recent meeting of the West Corinne Water Company. There are 375 miles of pipe in the West Corinne Water district. That is the distance from Brigham City to St. George, Utah. Spread out in those miles are 824 connections in the water line. The area lies between the Bothwell well and the end of the line on Forest Street near the Bird Refuge.
Board president Steve Norman reported to a large audience that the company needs several projects in the future to enable the company to continue to supply water to the users, top of the list being a new well, a storage tank for the well water and pipeline to transport that water at a cost of $23 million dollars. The projects will be feathered out over approximately 20 years, said Norman.
After a thorough discussion of the budget and ways to help meet the monetary demand, members voted to approve an impact fee of $29,918 and a water tap connection fee of $34,000.
In other business, Frank Zerkle and Jeff Kent will continue to serve on the board with Steve Norman as president, Blaine Rupp as vice president and Chad Hardy, Bryan Ward and Morgan Reeder as board members.
The community offers sincere condolences to the family of Robert Nelson, who recently passed away.
