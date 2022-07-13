“When water is gone, it’s gone,” stated Mayor Shane Baton at the last city council meeting while discussing the drought and its effect on the city. The well is not producing anything (essentially) and the pumped water is low and not recuperating rapidly.
Although it is a personal choice to use culinary water to irrigate or not, water conservation is of utmost importance this year, remarked council members. There is not the luxury to have bright green grass this year, the mayor continued. We need to conserve water in every way possible. Suggestions included shorter showers, no washing of cars, don’t let the tap run as you brush teeth or rinse dishes, neighbors sharing irrigation water if possible, etc.
In an effort to encourage citizens to use less culinary water for not only household chores, but outside irrigation, a new tier of the fee for water overage use was proposed by council woman Ann Whitaker and approved by council members: 0-15,000 gallons — $57.00 (same); 15,001-20,000 gallons — $1.50 per 1,000 gallons (increased); 20,001-30,000 — $3.00 per 1,000 gallons (increased); 30,001-50,000 — $5.00 per 1,000 gallons (increased); over 50,001 — $7.00 per 1,000 gallons (increased).
A public hearing will be held Aug. 2 at city hall to receive input from culinary water users regarding the overage increase.
During the council meeting, the Brigham City Fire Department officers and Brigham City Mayor Bott presented a plaque of appreciation to the Corinne Fire Department for their professionalism, competency and availability when needed to help with emergencies in Brigham City. Special commendation was given t o fireman Leon Bodily and his wife Peggy for service above and beyond in a recent emergency incident.
A huge thank you to all those involved in the organization of the 4th of July celebration for the city. The turnout was more than could have been imagined and happy people were seen all day. Here are the results of the many contests held over the weekend:
Mr. 4th of July Award: 1st Zach Davis, 2nd Tanner Reed, and 3rd Kolby Williamson.
Corn Hole winners: AJ and Eli Gilmore, Colton Ward and Brindley Kawley and Landon Earl and Chloe Scothren.
Baby contest: 0-5 months — Raquel Young, Kestyn Williamson, Riggs Baxter; 6-12 months — Haisley Ross, Benny Ferry, Olivia Larsen; 13-18 months — Corinne Bateman, William Nuttell; 19-24 months: Solom Chugg, Emberly Williamson, Lennox Nelson; 25-36 months — Eulalia Chugg, Cedar Gerhardt, Willow Nichols; Darling Twins Award: Suzie Jobs, Rosalyn Jobs; Aspen Carter, Carter Brammer; Afton Stump, Benson Stump.
Looking forward to next year’s celebration!