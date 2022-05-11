As summer approaches and concerns about water, or lack thereof, the Corinne City Council and mayor remind citizens to conserve, conserve, conserve, particularly culinary water.
City employees report low spring output and the pump is running at about half of capacity due to lack of snowpack and rain. So, here is the reminder: No watering of yards with culinary water between the hours of 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., per city ordinance. Although the city has water, it is important to use it carefully, agreed council members.
In an effort to further conserve city water, the rate charged for overage water usage will increase per unanimous council agreement. There will be a public hearing on the subject at the next council meeting. The public is invited to attend.
Clean up week has begun. Grab some gloves and a rake and devote some service time to your community as well as personal property efforts. Dumpsters are available throughout the town.
Councilwoman Irene Jensen was happy to report that the wood chips have been purchased and placed in the playgrounds of both parks. As the asphalt plants have started to run again, Councilman Curtis Hansen suggested repair of any potholes on city roads could begin.
Citizen David Gonzalez approached the city council asking how to report a dog incident that he encounters while walking within city limits. He also commented on several intersections where bushes have grown and block views of oncoming traffic. He also said that litter on city streets is becoming more noticeable.
Councilwoman Karen Caldwell reported on committee activities from the restoration project of the Methodist church. As a fund raiser, the 4th of July breakfast will be hosted by them as well as T-shirt sales. She also commended the city fire department and quiet accolades earned and received by Fire Chief Clint Norman and crew. She suggested everyone greet and thank firefighters for their service to the city wherever they are spotted.