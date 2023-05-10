Support Local Journalism

Mayor Shane Baton dropped a startling announcement at the recent city council meeting. He said he had received a letter from the Bear River Canal Company stating a change in assessment fees because the classification of current water shares to the city had been changed from agriculture to municipal grade. As a result, the fee to the city for water shares will double in price.

The city has never made money on the irrigation fee charged to subscribers, even with the increase in fee this year. Baton and the council members agreed another fee increase this year would not happen. The city will absorb the fee increase this year. However, the increase will be passed on to water users next year.


