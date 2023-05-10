...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum affecting Cache County.
.Warm temperatures will melt high mountain snowpack and increase
river flows.
For the Blacksmith Fork River...including Hyrum...elevated river
levels are forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an
alternative route.
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued Wednesday at 1200 PM MDT.
&&
...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues.
* WHERE...Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 7.6 feet, flooding along select homes in the
Blacksmith Fork Canyon will occur. Additionally, homes in the
Country Manor subdivision will also be affected.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:45 PM MDT Tuesday the stage was 6.5 feet.
- Minor flooding is being reported along the Blacksmith Fork
River near Hyrum.
- Forecast...The river will reach action stage (6.7 feet)
Wednesday morning.
- Action stage is 6.7 feet.
- Flood stage is 7.6 feet.
&&
Weather Alert
.Snowmelt and increased reservoir releases may cause the river flows
to become high. Possible minor flooding downstream from Hyrum
Reservoir.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
Corinne Comments
Corinne Comments: Water gets more expensive; spring cleanup next week
Mayor Shane Baton dropped a startling announcement at the recent city council meeting. He said he had received a letter from the Bear River Canal Company stating a change in assessment fees because the classification of current water shares to the city had been changed from agriculture to municipal grade. As a result, the fee to the city for water shares will double in price.
The city has never made money on the irrigation fee charged to subscribers, even with the increase in fee this year. Baton and the council members agreed another fee increase this year would not happen. The city will absorb the fee increase this year. However, the increase will be passed on to water users next year.
Council members feared the dilemma will be that some citizens can’t afford to pay more for hours of irrigation water and will not buy into the schedule for next year, instead turn to using culinary water for their yards and gardens, putting a drain on the drinking water supply. Then, said Mayor Baton, the city may have irrigation water from the canal company which will not be used, but have to be paid for.
Hopefully with this much notice, citizens will be able to adjust their budget and plan for next year, was the unanimous wish from all council members.
Spring Cleanup week will be Wednesday, May 17–Monday, May 22. Dumpsters will be available on both sides of town. Remember, no batteries, appliances, tires, hot tubs, mattresses or liquids.
Thinking forward, Councilwoman Irene Jensen suggested the annual community project this year, in remembrance of 9/11, could be painting of the fire hydrants in the city of which there are approximately 20 to 30. It was approved by other council members as “a fantastic idea.”
Councilwoman Karen Caldwell presented a noise ordinance applicable to the city, which was approved and will go to a public hearing at the June 6 council meeting.
Corinne First Ward has had a change at the helm. The newly appointed bishop is Adam Ellertson, with counselors KC Williamson and Doug Searle. Many thanks to those men who have guided the ward and served for the past several years: AJ Gilmore, Adam Ellertson and Matt Baxter.
We are in the middle of Teacher Appreciation Week at Century Elementary School. The school year is rapidly coming to a close. A generous thank you to all those who have helped in making it a big success.
