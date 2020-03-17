Box Elder County has its first confirmed case of the coronavirus.
The Bear River Health Department made the announcement at 12:45 p.m. Tuesday, but has yet to provide further details.
From a BRHD press release:
The details of this case are still being investigated but do appear to be the result of exposure to a known case in Salt Lake County. The case is an adult between the ages of 18-60 years who is hospitalized.
Due to medical privacy laws, BRHD will not release further information about the confirmed case. The patient’s family has been asked to self-quarantine at home for 14 days and monitor themselves for symptoms throughout that time.
Symptoms include cough, fever over 100 degrees Fahrenheit and shortness of breath. Quarantine at home means not leaving the home for ANY reason, except when advised by their health care provider to seek medical care in person. They are told not to go to work, school, or any public place including stores, malls, theaters, restaurants or any other retail establishment. They should also not visit family or friends or have any visitor at home.
Lloyd Berentzen, Director of the BRHD stated that, “We would like to remind the community that most people with COVID-19 experience only mild illness but as a community, we must slow the spread of this disease.” He added, “I urge the public to PLEASE practice social distancing. Do not gather in groups of more than 10 people. If you are sick, STAY HOME. Wash your hands frequently. Avoid touching your face. Sneeze or cough into a tissue or the inside of your elbow and disinfect frequently used items and surfaces as much as possible. We are confident that with your help, we will get through this difficult public health emergency.”
To best utilize our staff and resources in response to COVID-19, the health department will CLOSE our newest location at 635 South 100 East in Logan. Please contact us at our Bailey Building at 655 East 1300 North, Logan, UT. For questions please call the Bear River Health Department at 792-6510 or visit us at brhd.org.
This story will be updated as details become available.