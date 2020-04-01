At a recent Brigham City council meeting, it was reported that Brigham's elections before going to vote by mail cost the city between $8,000 and $9,000. Brigham's first voting by mail in 2019, cost $38,000.
I spoke with Marla Young, county clerk, about Brigham's general election of 2017, which was before the city decided to go to a vote by mail election system. There were 8,450 registered voters with 2,629 casting votes, 31.11%.
The general election of 2019, Brigham's "first" voting by mail election, there were 8,344 registered voters with 3,296 casting votes, 39.5%. Remember, this was the year that medical cannabis was on the ballot. Was it an increase of voters going to voting by mail or the issue that was on the ballot?
The Brigham Mayor and city council as well as all other mayors and city council's of this state will need to decide if voting by mail is cost effective. Was it worth spending $29,000 to $30,000 more for an additional 667 votes? This is the propaganda that was used to promote voting by mail, that it cost less. In Brigham's city's case, it has proven to be not true.
The county clerk in 2019, mailed out 8,344 mail-in ballots with only 3,296 casting a ballot, this was a lot of waste in mail-in ballots and postage. The fact still remains that mail-in ballots goes against our Utah Constitution, Article IV, Section 8, which states that all elections shall be by secret ballot. Voting by mail is not a secret ballot.
Let your representatives hear your voice in letting them know that they need to be better stewards of your hard earned money and to restore each Utah citizens right to a secret ballot.
DeAnna Hardy
Brigham City