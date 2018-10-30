Century School students will all participate in the Halloween Parade at school on Wednesday, Oct. 31. A new twist — the parade will begin at 9 a.m. and students will walk around the perimeter of the school where parents are welcome to watch them go by. Students will exit the school near the fourth/fifth grade doors and go from there.
As normal classes will be held for the remainder of the day, costumes must be comfortable and allow the student to sit, see and participate in all normal school activities for the rest of the day. A reminder that no masks, face paint, provocative apparel, scary or dangerous looking objects will be allowed.
“Wait for the whistle!” Remember those words? That is how the annual Halloween Trunk or Treat starts each year around the ELC (the Corinne School) on Wednesday, Oct. 31.
Once again the witches and ghouls are invited on Halloween afternoon to travel from car trunk to car trunk and fill up with goodies, thanks to the organizational skills of Amy Merkley. Fun begins at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018. If you drop off kiddos to get treats, decorate your car and stay, but be prepared to treat lots and lots of tricksters, she said.
At Century School, Red Ribbon Week continues this week. Each day stands as a reminder to students that no drugs is good drugs.
Reflections entries are due Nov. 7, 2018. The theme this year is “Heroes Around Me.”
Spent last week touring some midwest sites. Lots of dry corn still in the fields, lots of strange skinny sticks with white droplets on them that turned out to be soybeans, not harvested yet. Big highways and byways, but where we traveled, it was two-lane roads enclosed with thick trees on both sides nearly to the edge of both sides of the road.
Weather cold, mid-40s and rainy in spots. Gas is cheaper there by about 50 cents. Traveling is wonderful and informative. Glad to be home, though, just in time to make the last cleanup of the yard, drain the hoses, etc., before the cold weather decides to stay around.