“Meet the Candidates” night for those participating in the primary election in August for seats on the Corinne City Council was held last week. Questions for the candidates from the public were presented by Ben Ferry.
Each candidate presented his/her opinion on several topics. Cindy Cheney, who is seeking reelection, said she has enjoyed being on the council for the past year, listening to the people. Future ideas she would like to see implemented included involving UDOT and having crosswalks installed on the highway.
Curtis Hansen stated his concerns about growth in the city, water, sewer and secondary water issues. He suggested addressing city shortcomings before too much growth occurs. He also offered the opinion that if an ordinance is “on the books” it should be enforced. Hansen has served on the council in years past.
Advertisement
Ann Whitaker, who has also served on the city council before, said she wanted to “help shape the future of our town with open discussions and understanding.” She will encourage planned growth. Her concern was the time it took to take action when people confronted the council on a town problem.
Although not having to participate in the primary election, mayoral candidate Patti Tillman was in attendance. She remarked that having attended many city council meetings in the past, she would like to see more public involvement.
Candidates agreed that water, sewer, and irrigation were the items of most concern in the city.
Story continues below video
City council candidates Danna Hutchinson and Lindsay Long were unable to attend the meeting along with mayoral candidate Shane Bateman.
Attending last week’s city council meeting was Braden Capener of Capener and Co., low bid for the Corinne Elementary School. He requested the city vacate an existing alleyway and road on the property. Council members, led by Mayor Brett Merkley, asked for information on the use of the property as the alleyway may still be needed as city access to sewer and/or water lines. Council members reminded Capener, as per protocol and city ordinances, that the Planning and Zoning Commission will have to approve construction and then forward its decision to the city council.
Restoration plans for the Historical Methodist Church are moving along under the direction of Councilwoman Karen Caldwell. Donations from the public will be greatly appreciated, she said.
Happy 100th birthday to Helen Yamasaki!
The community joins Kim and Bryan Davis and family in mourning the loss of their missionary son, Mike.