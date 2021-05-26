Congratulations to Brennan Young, chosen as Student of the Month for the Career and Technical Education department at Box Elder High School. He is the son of Doug and Jana Young of West Corinne. Chosen for the Exercise Science Department Student of the Month was Carson Lancaster, son of Boyd and Sharon (Atwood) Lancaster. Thanks for the great effort, guys.
As the fiscal year for Corinne City inches closer, last week the city council went over this year’s budget with changes for next year’s plan of anticipated needs. The final public hearing for acceptance of the budget will be the middle of June.
Mayor Brett Merkley encouraged council members to consider the 10-year plan for capital project expenses, and add a line in the budget for the sewer sampler study. The mayor also emphasized again that the funds allocated for the sewer have never been enough. “It is bleeding money,” he stated. Sooner or later, the citizen sewer fee will have to “increase significantly” as state mandates and requirements are increasing and have to be met to keep the current sewer pond system.
Council members voiced hopefulness that citizens would heed the letter from the mayor concerning the wise use of culinary water. This is a drought year and even our spring has been affected, said Mayor Merkley.
Councilwoman Karen Caldwell reported that the general contractor called upon for suggestions for the needs of the Methodist Church suggested a “cover” be placed over the roof of the church until final decisions can be made on the order of repairs to the building.
Another important date is creeping up. Citizens must make their desire known by June 7 if they would like to run for city office. Up for replacement is the chair of mayor and two seats on the city council. Terms are four years each. Please contact the city office to fill out the forms for candidacy.
Looking forward to a fun and safe Memorial Day weekend and the final week of school.