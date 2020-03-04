Box Elder County has officially paved the way for two solar energy projects in the county that won’t bring many permanent jobs, but are expected to generate significant increases in tax revenue in the coming decades.
At its most recent meeting, the Box Elder County Commission approved interlocal agreements for Project Rocket and Project Steel, two solar farms planned for locations near Howell and Plymouth.
Both projects will occupy around 1,000 acres of land and are expected to generate a combined 200 megawatts of clean energy. Project Rocket is named for its proximity to the Northrop Grumman facility, while Project Steel is so named because it will be located near the Nucor Steel plant.
The interlocal agreements allow the Box Elder County Redevelopment Agency to receive tax increment revenues from the projects, said Mitch Zundel, director of economic development for the county.
The county has courted the two projects by offering tax incentives in which the project developers will receive a rebate on a portion of the taxes they pay each year over a 20-year period.
Stuart Clayson, of the Utah Association of Counties, has been working with the various interested parties. He said the incentives offered are bringing nearly $200 million of capital investment into areas that combined have generated about $68,000 in property tax revenue over the last 20 years.
“There hasn’t been a lot of activity there over 20 years,” Clayson said.
Clayson said Project Rocket is looking like total investment of about $90 million, while Project Steel would be about $95 million. However, the local taxing entities don’t get to capture all of that because there’s a federal tax credit of around 30 percent taken off the top. Accounting for that, the incremental value of investment into the county would be $63 million for Rocket and $67 million for Steel.
For the local entities, he said that would mean about $2.5 million of new growth over the 20-year period from Rocket, and $2.6 million from Steel.
Because the projects are capital intensive but won’t have many employees beyond the initial construction phase, the increased benefit in tax revenue to local entities like cemetery and water conservancy districts will come from personal property tax (taxes on the value of the property on site, such as the solar panels themselves).
“The fact that it’s being captured as personal property tax, as taxing entities you’re going to be able to bring those dollars in and it won’t affect anyone’s tax rate,” Clayson said. “(The project developers) are going to pay their taxes and get a portion back, but it’s creating new revenue for all the taxing entities that otherwise wouldn’t happen.”
Aside from the measurable financial upside, he said the projects will help diversify the Box Elder County economy and send a message to the world that it is committed to renewable energy sources.
“People driving out to the Golden Spike are going to go by a really cool solar project,” he said. “I don’t know how you quantify that, but I think it shows that not only do you guys work with Nucor and P&G and you can create jobs, but you’re also kind of diversifying your energy base and having other investment come in here.”
He said having large-scale renewable energy operations in the county is a good investment for the future as well.
“You’re basically getting a power plant, and once it’s in the ground, it’s not going anywhere because our consumption of power is not going to go down,” Clayson said. “Technology will keep up, and if there’s a way to reduce costs or be more efficient in the future, it will be really easy to renegotiate the lease and keep it going.”